Admirals Topple Grand Rapids

December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Playing one of their most complete games of the season, the Admirals dominated Grand Rapids from start to finish in a 3-0 on Friday night at Panther Arena to wrap up the home portion of the 2022 portion of their schedule.

Phil Tomasino and Jordan Gross each dished out two assists as the Admirals outshot the Griffins 39-17. Yaroslav Askarov picked up his second shutout of the season and his 13th victory.

The Admirals came out flying and they peppered Grand Rapids goalie Victor Brattstrom with 10 shots in the first seven minutes of the game.

It was on their 11th shot that they found the back of the net courtesy of Kole Sherwood's lucky 13th goal of the season at 7:42 of the first when he fired a one-timer on the PP from just below the left dot. Phil Tomasino and Jordan Gross earned assist on the play.

Captain Cole Schneider pushed the team's lead to two with just 56 seconds in the opening stanza. His shot from directly in front of net was reviewed by the officials because the net was dislodged from its moorings, but in the end it was called good and Schneider had his 12th of the year.

The second period saw just one goal as Jimmy Huntington scored for the second time in as many games. He was stationed just to the left of Brattstrom and took a cross ice feed from Tomasino. Huntington was stopped on his first attempt but the puck came right back to him and he buried it for a 3-0 advantage.

That was it for the scoring as Askarov and the Ads defense shut the door the rest of the way to get the win.

The Admirals wrap up the 2022 portion of their schedule when they visit the Griffins tomorrow night at 5 pm CT. The team's first game of the New Year will be on Friday, January 6th at 7 pm when they play host to the San Diego Gulls.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.