Tuesday's Iowa-Rockford Game Postponed
January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Rockford (AHL Game #495) has been postponed.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. CT.
The Wild organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
