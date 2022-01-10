Tuesday's Iowa-Rockford Game Postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Rockford (AHL Game #495) has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Wild organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

