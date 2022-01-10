American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game against Utica

CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League on Monday announced a schedule change in response to the postponement of the game originally scheduled for Thursday, December 16 in Cleveland between the Monsters and Utica Comets. In place of the originally scheduled game, the Cleveland Monsters will play the Utica Comets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, January 30, at 5:00 PM.

All tickets and seating locations that were purchased for the postponed game on December 16 will be automatically transferred to the new game on January 30. Ticket holders may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information or for any questions.

To purchase new or additional tickets to the newly scheduled game visit clevelandmonsters.com. Tickets start at just $10.

