American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game against Utica
January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League on Monday announced a schedule change in response to the postponement of the game originally scheduled for Thursday, December 16 in Cleveland between the Monsters and Utica Comets. In place of the originally scheduled game, the Cleveland Monsters will play the Utica Comets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, January 30, at 5:00 PM.
All tickets and seating locations that were purchased for the postponed game on December 16 will be automatically transferred to the new game on January 30. Ticket holders may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information or for any questions.
To purchase new or additional tickets to the newly scheduled game visit clevelandmonsters.com. Tickets start at just $10.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2022
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game against Utica - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Game in Cleveland - Utica Comets
- AHL Postpones Monday's Abbotsford Canucks Game Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Abbotsford Canucks
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- IceHogs Game vs. Iowa Tomorrow Postponed; Rescheduled for February 15 - Rockford IceHogs
- Tuesday's Iowa-Rockford Game Postponed - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Forward Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford's Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Last Week's Recap - Belleville Senators
- Moose Recall Three Defencemen - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Add Defenseman Mike Lee from Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games vs. Manitoba Moose - Texas Stars
- Moose and Stars Announce Rescheduled Game Dates - Manitoba Moose
- Marlies Face Another Tough Test as they Host the Thunderbirds - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game against Utica
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-3 Loss to Wolves
- Monsters Use Late Heroics to Topple Griffins in Overtime
- Monsters Rally to Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Admirals
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters