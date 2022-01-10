IceHogs Forward Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week

January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Rockford IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 9, 2022.

Reichel notched three goals and three assists for six points in two games last week, helping the IceHogs to a pair of wins over Central Division rivals.

The IceHogs hit the ice on Friday for their first game since Dec. 21, and Reichel led the way with two goals and two assists as Rockford posted an 8-0 victory over Chicago, ending the Wolves' 12-game winning streak. Then on Saturday, Reichel scored again and dished out another assist as the IceHogs earned a 6-2 decision at Milwaukee.

A first-round selection (17th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Reichel has skated in 20 games for Rockford in 2021-22 and leads the club in both goals (11) and points (20). The 19-year-old rookie from Nuremberg, Germany, played the previous two seasons with Eisbaren Berlin - winning a league championship in 2020-21 - and represented Germany at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.