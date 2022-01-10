San Diego Gulls Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games
January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the rescheduled dates for four games that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols:
The game originally scheduled for Dec. 22 (AHL Game #399) vs. the Stockton Heat will now be played on Tuesday, Apr. 26 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).
The game originally scheduled for Dec. 27 (AHL Game #408) vs. the Ontario Reign will now be played on Wednesday, Apr. 13 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).
The game originally scheduled for Dec. 29 (AHL Game #421) vs. the Henderson Silver Knights will now be played on Tuesday, Mar. 22 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).
The game originally scheduled for Jan. 5 (AHL Game #457) at the Henderson Silver Knights will now be played on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Henderson (7 p.m.).
All tickets purchased for the original games scheduled at Pechanga Arena San Diego will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Mobile tickets will reflect the new date and time automatically in ticket holders' AXS account.
Fans who have questions regarding their tickets or requesting a refund are asked to contact the source from where they bought their tickets. Tickets purchased through a secondary resale site (Stubhub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, etc.) will be subject to the postponement policy of that ticket marketplace. Please contact their customer service departments for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2022
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Tyler Wall to Taxi Squad, Kris Knobluach Assumes Temporary Coaching Duties - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Announce Schedule Updates - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Gulls Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Announce Schedule Updates - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolves Insider: 14 out of 15 Ain't Bad - Chicago Wolves
- T-Birds Valiant Comeback Effort Falls Short - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pittsburgh Recalls Angello, Zohorna - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game against Utica - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Game in Cleveland - Utica Comets
- AHL Postpones Monday's Abbotsford Canucks Game Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Abbotsford Canucks
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- IceHogs Game vs. Iowa Tomorrow Postponed; Rescheduled for February 15 - Rockford IceHogs
- Tuesday's Iowa-Rockford Game Postponed - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Forward Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford's Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Last Week's Recap - Belleville Senators
- Moose Recall Three Defencemen - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Add Defenseman Mike Lee from Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games vs. Manitoba Moose - Texas Stars
- Moose and Stars Announce Rescheduled Game Dates - Manitoba Moose
- Marlies Face Another Tough Test as they Host the Thunderbirds - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.