San Diego Gulls Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the rescheduled dates for four games that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols:

The game originally scheduled for Dec. 22 (AHL Game #399) vs. the Stockton Heat will now be played on Tuesday, Apr. 26 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

The game originally scheduled for Dec. 27 (AHL Game #408) vs. the Ontario Reign will now be played on Wednesday, Apr. 13 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

The game originally scheduled for Dec. 29 (AHL Game #421) vs. the Henderson Silver Knights will now be played on Tuesday, Mar. 22 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

The game originally scheduled for Jan. 5 (AHL Game #457) at the Henderson Silver Knights will now be played on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Henderson (7 p.m.).

All tickets purchased for the original games scheduled at Pechanga Arena San Diego will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Mobile tickets will reflect the new date and time automatically in ticket holders' AXS account.

Fans who have questions regarding their tickets or requesting a refund are asked to contact the source from where they bought their tickets. Tickets purchased through a secondary resale site (Stubhub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, etc.) will be subject to the postponement policy of that ticket marketplace. Please contact their customer service departments for more information.

