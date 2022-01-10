Moose and Stars Announce Rescheduled Game Dates

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Texas Stars, announced today the rescheduled game dates for the previously postponed games at Texas on Dec. 21 (AHL Game #389) and Dec. 22. (AHL Game #401).

The two games will be played at Texas on Monday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 9. Puck drop for both contests is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Coverage of both road games begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

