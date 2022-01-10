Texas Stars Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games vs. Manitoba Moose

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The American Hockey League, along with the Texas Stars and Manitoba Moose, announced today the rescheduled dates of the two games that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, originally scheduled for Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 in Cedar Park.

The game originally scheduled for Dec. 21 (AHL Game #389) will now be played on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The game originally scheduled for Dec. 22 (AHL Game #401) will now be played on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

All tickets purchased for the original games will be honored for the rescheduled game dates. Mobile ticketing will reflect the new date and time automatically, and all printed tickets will be valid for the new dates.

Fans who have questions regarding their Dec. 21 or Dec. 22 tickets are asked to email tickets@texasstars.com.

