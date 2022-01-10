Marlies Face Another Tough Test as they Host the Thunderbirds

The Toronto Marlies face another tough test on Monday afternoon as they host the Springfield Thunderbirds in the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Marlies took the first meeting between the two 4-2 back in December.

Springfield currently sits second in the Eastern Conference Standings, while Toronto is seventh. The Marlies are currently on a two game winning streak, after defeating Belleville and Utica last week. Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds are coming off of a 7-5 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Players to watch on the Marlies side include defenceman Mac Hollowell who has points (1-5-6) in his five consecutive games, as well as rookie Alex Steeves who tallied the Marlies first goal against Utica last week. He has 15 points in 16 games this season. On the visitors side, Matthew Peca leads the way with 26 points.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

