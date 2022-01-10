Pittsburgh Recalls Angello, Zohorna

January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna to the taxi squad from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Forward Drew O'Connor has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol List and re-assigned to the WBS Penguins.

Angello, 25, has spent the beginning of the 2021-22 season with the WBS Penguins, playing in seven games and recording one shorthanded, game-winning goal and an assist. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward split the 2020-21 season between Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh's taxi squad, suiting up for 19 games with Pittsburgh and registering four points (2G-2A) and a plus-4. He also appeared in 12 games for WBS, notching six goals, four assists and 10 points.

In 27 career NHL games, Angello has recorded three goals, two assists and five points.

Zohorna, 25, has played in one game with Pittsburgh this year, recording an assist on Jan. 2 vs. San Jose.

This season, Zohorna has skated in 23 games for the WBS Penguins, recording five goals, five assists and 10 points. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward played his first season in North America in 2020-21 with the Penguins organization, splitting time between Pittsburgh, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, and Pittsburgh's taxi squad. With Pittsburgh, the Havlickuv, Czech Republic native recorded four points (2G-2A) in eight appearances.

The undrafted Zohorna played parts of seven seasons in the Czech Republic's top professional league between 2014-21, the Czech Extraliga, split between BK Mlada Boleslav and HC Kometa Brno. In nine career NHL games, Zohorna has tallied two goals, three assists and five points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Friday, Jan. 14, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

It's an EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY, with $16 lower bowl tickets and $2 drafts from 6-7:30pm.

Puck drop for Penguins vs. Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.