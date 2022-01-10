IceHogs Game vs. Iowa Tomorrow Postponed; Rescheduled for February 15
January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their game at Rockford on Tuesday, Jan. 11 (AHL Game #495) has been postponed and the rescheduled date will be Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.
The Wild organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
ï»¿If you already have tickets for the postponed Jan. 11 game, your mobile tickets will be updated and valid for the Feb. 15 game.
If you are unable to attend the rescheduled game, please contact the point of purchase of your tickets to make other arrangements. Additional questions can be directed to the Rockford IceHogs ticket staff at icehogstickets@blackhawks.com or by calling (815) 986-6465.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2022
- AHL Postpones Monday's Abbotsford Canucks Game Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Abbotsford Canucks
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- IceHogs Game vs. Iowa Tomorrow Postponed; Rescheduled for February 15 - Rockford IceHogs
- Tuesday's Iowa-Rockford Game Postponed - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Forward Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford's Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Last Week's Recap - Belleville Senators
- Moose Recall Three Defencemen - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Add Defenseman Mike Lee from Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games vs. Manitoba Moose - Texas Stars
- Moose and Stars Announce Rescheduled Game Dates - Manitoba Moose
- Marlies Face Another Tough Test as they Host the Thunderbirds - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs Game vs. Iowa Tomorrow Postponed; Rescheduled for February 15
- IceHogs Forward Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week
- IceHogs Add Defenseman Mike Lee from Indy Fuel
- Taco Tuesday & Winning Weekday Are Back at the BMO this Tuesday
- Pirri's Fifth Career AHL Hat Trick Keeps IceHogs Offense Red Hot in 6-2 Win at Milwaukee