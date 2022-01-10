IceHogs Game vs. Iowa Tomorrow Postponed; Rescheduled for February 15

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their game at Rockford on Tuesday, Jan. 11 (AHL Game #495) has been postponed and the rescheduled date will be Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Wild organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

ï»¿If you already have tickets for the postponed Jan. 11 game, your mobile tickets will be updated and valid for the Feb. 15 game.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled game, please contact the point of purchase of your tickets to make other arrangements. Additional questions can be directed to the Rockford IceHogs ticket staff at icehogstickets@blackhawks.com or by calling (815) 986-6465.

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.

