Reign Announce Schedule Updates
January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced the following schedule updates today.
AHL Game #396 Ontario at Henderson, originally scheduled for Dec. 22, 2021, will now be played on April 30, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Dollar Loan Center.
AHL Game #408 Ontario at San Diego, originally scheduled for Dec. 27, 2021, will now be played on April 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
