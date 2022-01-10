Silver Knights Announce Schedule Updates

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, January 10, that new dates have been set for three games postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19 protocols.

The December 22 home game vs the Ontario Reign has been rescheduled for April 30 at 7 p.m. PT and will be played at The Dollar Loan Center.

The December 29 road game vs the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena has been rescheduled for March 22 at 7 p.m. PT.

The January 5 home game vs the San Diego Gulls has been rescheduled for April 19 at 7 p.m. PT. and will be played at The Dollar Loan Center.

The American Hockey League announced on January 1 that the league would extend the regular season calendar to conclude on April 30 to provide more opportunity to reschedule postponed games throughout the league.

The Silver Knights are now scheduled to play ten regular season games at The Dollar Loan Center, beginning with the opener against the Bakersfield Condors on April 2.

