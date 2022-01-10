AHL Postpones Monday's Abbotsford Canucks Game Due to COVID-19 Protocols

January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols, the game originally scheduled for January 10 between the Bakersfield Condors and Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre has been postponed.

Ticket holders will be notified of a rescheduled date in the coming days.

Tickets for Monday's game will remain valid and can be used for the rescheduled date. For more information fans can contact the Abbotsford Canucks at 604.743.5000.

