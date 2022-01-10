American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Abbotsford Canucks, their game scheduled for tonight vs. Bakersfield (AHL Game #214) has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
In addition, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Rockford (AHL Game #495) has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. CT.
The Canucks and Wild organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
