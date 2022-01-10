Moose Recall Three Defencemen

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Hayden Shaw from the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions along with defencemen Trent Bourque and Tristan Pomerleau from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Hayden Shaw

Defenceman

Born June 5, 1996 -- Hamilton, Mont.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

Shaw, 25, has seven assists in nine games with Trois-Rivières this season. The defenceman also appeared in one game with the Moose and registered one assist. Shaw spent the previous campaign with Manitoba and recorded six points (2G, 4A) over the course of 21 games. His AHL totals, all with the Moose, stand at seven points (2G, 5A) in 31 games.

Trent Bourque

Defenceman

Born June 11, 1998 -- Burlington, Ont.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots L

Bourque, 23, has four points (1G, 3A) in 15 games with Newfoundland this season. The defenceman made his debut with the Moose during the 2020-21 season and registered four points (1G, 3A) through 19 games. The Burlington, Ont. product has played in 24 AHL games split between Manitoba and Belleville, recording five points (1G, 4A). Bourque was drafted in the sixth round by the St. Louis Blues in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Tristan Pomerleau

Defenceman

Born June 22, 1996 -- Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots L

Pomerleau, 25, has nine points (1G, 8A) in 19 games with Newfoundland this season. The defenceman made his AHL debut with the Laval Rocket during the 2020-21 season, playing in one contest. Prior to turning pro, Pomerleau played with the University of New Brunswick where he recorded 33 points (6G, 27A) in 80 games over his four seasons.

The Moose take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.com.

