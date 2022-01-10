Rangers Recall Goaltender Tyler Wall to Taxi Squad, Kris Knobluach Assumes Temporary Coaching Duties
January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Monday that the club has recalled goaltender Tyler Wall from the Hartford Wolf Pack and assigned him to the taxi squad. In addition, the Rangers announced on Sunday that Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch has assumed temporary head coaching duties of the club as Gerard Gallant has entered Covid protocol.
Wall, a sixth-round draft choice (174th overall) of the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in three games with the Wolf Pack this season. In his three appearances, Wall has posted a record of 1-2-0, an .881 save percentage and a 4.09 GAA.
In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Wall has skated in eight ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen this season. There, Wall has gone 5-3-0 with a .900 save percentage and 2.41 GAA. Overall, through two professional seasons, Wall has posted a 4-6-1 record with the Wolf Pack. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
Knoblauch, hired as head coach of the Wolf Pack on July 29th, 2019, is in his third season behind the bench in Hartford. The native of Imperial, Saskatchewan, has amassed a record 60-38-9-7 and currently has the Wolf Pack in third place in the Atlantic Division.
An assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons, Knoblauch also assumed the head coaching duties of the Rangers for a stretch last season. Knoblauch coached six games for the Rangers in 2021-22, posting a record of 4-2-0. He won his NHL head coaching debut against the Flyers by a score of 9-0 on March 17th, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 12th, when they play host to the Charlotte Checkers! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!
