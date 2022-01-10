Last Week's Recap

January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







After opening 2022 with a win and a loss to the Toronto Marlies, the Belleville Senators continued into the new year by splitting a two-game set with the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues) this past Friday and Saturday, with a 4-3 loss and a 7-5 win. Defenceman Michael Del Zotto had a huge weekend with six points (three goals, three assists), while fellow blueliner Zac Leslie had three assists over the weekend. Upfront, Roby Jarventie and Rourke Chartier had three points each on Saturday, while Egor Sokolov had a pair of goals in that win.

The Senators are now on the road for a scheduled six-day, four-game road trip set to begin in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. The Sens will then travel to Rochester where they'll visit the Americans on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (6:05 p.m.), then wrap up the trip in Syracuse against the Crunch, on Monday (1:00 p.m.). The team will return to Belleville on Monday evening and prepare for another road game in Laval on January 21, but the Rocket have been postponing most of their games lately, due to COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec.

Don't forget to Check-In to Win with CAA South Central Ontario. Every Belleville Senators game, you can Check-In on the Belleville Sens app. You could win exciting Belleville Sens prize packs or even a $100 CAA Gift Card!

Our 50/50 is now online! Every Belleville Senators home game, you can purchase your 50/50 tickets through the Belleville Sens app, or by visiting 5050BSens.com. All the money raised throughout the season will remain in the Bay of Quinte region.

You can catch every Belleville Sens home and away game on AHL TV, or you can tune into 800 CJBQ or visit their website to listen live for every home and away game. This way you will never miss a second of the action!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.