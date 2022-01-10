Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Game in Cleveland
January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, in coordination with the American Hockey League, announced today that the game originally scheduled for December 16th, 2021 against the Cleveland Monsters, will now take place on Sunday, January 30th at 5:00 PM inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.
The Comets returns to action this Wednesday night against the Rochester Americans on the road inside Blue Cross Arena with a 7:05 PM puck drop. The team makes their way back to the Adirondack Bank Center for another division rivalry game against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night with a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2022
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game against Utica - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Game in Cleveland - Utica Comets
- AHL Postpones Monday's Abbotsford Canucks Game Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Abbotsford Canucks
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- IceHogs Game vs. Iowa Tomorrow Postponed; Rescheduled for February 15 - Rockford IceHogs
- Tuesday's Iowa-Rockford Game Postponed - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Forward Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford's Lukas Reichel Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Last Week's Recap - Belleville Senators
- Moose Recall Three Defencemen - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Add Defenseman Mike Lee from Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games vs. Manitoba Moose - Texas Stars
- Moose and Stars Announce Rescheduled Game Dates - Manitoba Moose
- Marlies Face Another Tough Test as they Host the Thunderbirds - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.