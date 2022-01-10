Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Game in Cleveland

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, in coordination with the American Hockey League, announced today that the game originally scheduled for December 16th, 2021 against the Cleveland Monsters, will now take place on Sunday, January 30th at 5:00 PM inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The Comets returns to action this Wednesday night against the Rochester Americans on the road inside Blue Cross Arena with a 7:05 PM puck drop. The team makes their way back to the Adirondack Bank Center for another division rivalry game against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night with a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

