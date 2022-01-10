IceHogs Add Defenseman Mike Lee from Indy Fuel
January 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that defenseman Mike Lee has signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the club.
Lee, 25, is tied for first among ECHL defensemen with 27 points (5G, 22A) in 27 games and ranks second overall on the Fuel. The Hamden, Connecticut, native appeared in three AHL contests with Hartford earlier this season and made his AHL debut on Dec. 29 vs. Bridgeport.
In his rookie campaign last season, he added 23 points (5G, 18A) in 35 games with the Fuel.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 11 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.
