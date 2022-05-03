Tuesday's Bisons/Bulls Game Postponed, Teams to Play Doubleheader Wednesday
May 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Durham Bulls on Tuesday, May 3 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will make up tonight's game as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, May 4, with the first of two seven-inning games beginning at 5:30 p.m. Ballpark gates open at 5:00 p.m.
As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket to watch both games.
Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2022 Bisons game (excluding July 4th). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday, May 3. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.
