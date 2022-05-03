Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: May 3rd - May 8th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are back at home this week for a six-game homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A Philadelphia Phillies). The homestand features our first Copa de la Diversión Night as the Congueros de Syracuse, our first Marvel Super Hero™ Night, Military Appreciation Night, and Mother's Day!

Tuesday, May 3rd (6:35 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m.) - The homestand starts off with a Taco Tuesday, presented by The Score 1260, where fans can enjoy three tacos for $10. Beef, Chicken and Vegetarian options are all available.

Wednesday, May 4th (6:35 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m.) - Come to Wednesday's game hungry and enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet on an All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday. A 300-level ticket and all-you-can-eat buffet costs $30, a 200-level ticket with the buffet is $32, and enjoy a 100-level seat and the buffet for $34. The buffet will take place on the Salt City Deck, begins at game time, and lasts for 90 minutes.

Also on Wednesday, if you love Dinosaurs, NBT Bank Stadium is the place to be. Creatures from Dino & Dragon Stroll will be here visiting with fans throughout the game. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win tickets to the Dino & Dragon Stroll event at the NYS Fairgrounds this weekend!

Thursday, May 5th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Cinco de Mayo is appropriately on a Dollar Thursday this year. Enjoy $1 Hofmann hot dogs (4 per transaction), $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, & $2 Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac & 1911 hard ciders.

Cinco de Mayo will be the first of our three nights for Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup), presented by NBT Bank Molina Healthcare, and Nissan. The Syracuse Mets will transform into our Copa de Diversión identity as we become the Congueros de Syracuse to pay tribute to the love of the Conga drum as well as our Latino community here in Central New York. The night will feature DJ Geda playing Latin music all game on the 315 Bullpen Bar. Cerveza Modello will be added to the $2 line up of beer available. Plus, Mexican Street Corn and other Latin inspired foods will be available for purchase.

Friday, May 6th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Calling all Marvel Super Hero™ lovers, Thursday is Marvel Super Hero™ Night with a Doctor Strange Jersey auction, Spider-Man Appearance, and Marvel Super Hero™ Night Sock Giveaway, all sponsored by St. Joseph's Health, on Nurses Appreciation Night where we celebrate our nurses. Discounted tickets are available for nurses by emailing baseball@syracusemets.com or calling 315-474-7833.

The Syracuse Mets will wear specialty Doctor Strange jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off to benefit the St. Joseph's Health Foundation. Fans can also meet and take pictures with Spider-Man throughout the game.

Plus, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a specialty Syracuse Mets, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man pair of socks, presented by St. Joseph's Health.

It's also a Craft Beer & Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket).

After the game, all fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks show, presented by St. Joseph's Health and 93Q.

Saturday, May 7th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On Saturday, we are paying tribute to the U.S. Military with Military Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Stars and Stripes Syracuse Mets Giveaway jersey. Members of Fort Drum and the 174th Attack Wing will be at the stadium with displays and to interact with the public. There will also be a special pregame ceremony to honor the Men and Women who serve our great country.

Sunday, May 8th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12 p.m.) - Treat mom to brunch and baseball for Mother's Day. For $50 per person, you get a ticket to the game with a delicious brunch buffet in our beautiful Metropolitan Club, featuring everything from scrambled eggs and bacon to mac & cheese to strawberry shortcake (mimosa included, of course!). Contact Bill Ryan at bryan@syracusemets.com or call 315-474-7833 to reserve your spot.

Sunday is also a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, & a kids ice cream. After the game, kids can run the bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet, a member of the West Herr Auto Group.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833), or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

