Omaha's Rally Falls Short

May 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







Papillion, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (11-13) drop the series opener against the Columbus Clippers (17-8) on Tuesday afternoon.

Vinnie Pasquantino led off the bottom of the second with his fifth home run of the season, this time off Konnor Pilkington to give Omaha the early lead.

In the top of the third, Oscar Gonzalez hit a grand slam off Jackson Kowar (Loss, 0-3), who had bases loaded no outs. Kowar would get out of the inning but the score had already turned 4-1 in Columbus' favor.

In the bottom of the third, first baseman Nick Pratto hit an RBI single to score JaCoby Jones, who got on off a double to lead off the inning, the score brought to 4-2.

Yu Chang hits an RBI single to score Jonathan Engelmann and Will Benson in the top of the fourth. That hit would chase Kowar out of the game and bring in Brad Peacock came in out of the bullpen. The first batter he faces, Oscar Gonzalez hit into a fielder's choice that scored Tyler Freeman, but Peacock would get out of the inning and leave the score 7-2.

Brett Daniels came in for the bottom of the fourth for Columbus after Pilkington walked Pasquantino. With two outs, JaCoby Jones singled to the first basemen Chang, who fumbles the ball and allows Jones to reach base safely. Jones collected an RBI on that single because it scored the hustling Vinnie Pasquantino from second, and brought the score to 7-3.

Zach Draper (Win, 2-0) gets the bottom of the fifth and threw a scoreless inning. Trenton Brooks also comes in for Yu Chang at first base during the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Iván Castillo hit an RBI single to score Dairon Blanco, who hit a single to lead off the inning. Emmanuel Rivera would come up a few batters later and hit an RBI double to score Castillo, which brought Omaha a run closer at 7-5.

Right-hander Matt Peacock gets the ninth inning and makes his Storm Chasers debut. He had a scoreless outing and kept the score at 7-5.

The Chasers would go quiet in the ninth and fall short Tuesday afternoon.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Clippers on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.