WooSox-Mud Hens Postponed Tuesday

May 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







TOLEDO, O.H. - Tuesday's International League contest between the Worcester Red Sox and host Toledo Mud Hens has been postponed due to rains in the area.

The teams will play a regularly scheduled contest tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. They will make up today's game with a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 11:05 a.m.

Connor Seabold (2-0, 1.74) is the scheduled starter on Wednesday for Worcester. Radio coverage is live at 11:00 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is live on NESN.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.