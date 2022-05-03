WooSox-Mud Hens Postponed Tuesday
May 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
TOLEDO, O.H. - Tuesday's International League contest between the Worcester Red Sox and host Toledo Mud Hens has been postponed due to rains in the area.
The teams will play a regularly scheduled contest tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. They will make up today's game with a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 11:05 a.m.
Connor Seabold (2-0, 1.74) is the scheduled starter on Wednesday for Worcester. Radio coverage is live at 11:00 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is live on NESN.
