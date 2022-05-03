Tuesday's Bulls-Bisons Tilt in Buffalo Postponed by Inclement Weather

BUFFALO, NY - Tuesday evening's scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday evening, with game one starting at 5:30pm.

Both games are scheduled to last seven innings, with a 30-minute break between games. RHP Easton McGee is slated to start for the Bulls in game one, followed by RHP Ralph Garza Jr. in game two. RHP Casey Lawrence is anticipated to start for Buffalo in game one, while RHP Jeremy Beasley is set to get the nod in the nightcap.

Following their six-game road series in Buffalo, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 10 to begin a six-game set versus the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch of that series opener is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

