Rochester Shuts Out Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were shutout 2-0 by the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at Frontier Field. The RailRiders were limited to three singles and two doubles while dropping their fifth straight.

The Red Wings struck first with a run on three hits off SWB starter Hayden Wesneski in the bottom of the first inning. Luis Garcia and Josh Palacios each singled and Garcia scored on a shallow flair to right by Joey Meneses.

Rochester doubled its advantage in the fourth with a solo home run by Nick Banks.

Wings starter Jefry Rodriguez (1-1) held the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense in check over 5.1 innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. Four pitchers completed the shutout bid, combining to strike out eight batters over the final three innings. Carl Edwards, Jr. worked a perfect ninth for this first save of the season.

Wesneski (0-3) allowed the pair of runs on four hits while striking out six over five innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester continue their six-game set with an 11:05 A.M. first pitch on Wednesday. Luis Gil gets the call for the RailRiders while the Red Wings counter with Jackson Tetrault.

