Jumbo Shrimp Tally Eight-Run Output in Memphis Opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp got off on the right foot, opening with an 8-6 win against the Memphis Redbirds Tuesday afternoon at Autozone Park.

The Redbirds (14-11) trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the seventh but offense woke up with a bang. Luken Baker (4) banged a solo home run to start the inning off Jacksonville reliever Brian Mitchell (W, 1-1). With one out, Lars Nootbaar and Evan Mendoza knocked back to back singles. After a strikeout, Juan Yepez (9) blasted a three-run home run to bring Memphis to within one, 7-6.

Jacksonville (14-11) added one run in the eighth for insurance. Charles Leblanc walked to start the inning and Brian Miller, who entered as a pinch hitter for Demetrius Sims, walked with one out to put runners on first and second. After Erik González grounded out both runners advanced to second and third. With Peyton Burdick batting, Memphis reliever Blake Parker was called for a balk, allowing Leblanc to score from third to increase the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 8-6.

Memphis drew first blood, scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Nootbaar led off with a walk and stole second. With one out, Nolan Gorman knocked a single off Jacksonville starter Edward Cabrera, scoring Nootbaar for the 1-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp immediately struck back, tying the game in the top of the second. With two outs, Willians Astudillo walked and Leblanc singled, knocking Redbirds starter Drew VerHagen out of the game. Joe Dunand smacked a single, scoring Astudillo to tie the game at one.

Jacksonville took the lead with two runs across in the top of the third against Connor Thomas (L, 1-1). With one out, Burdick reached on a throwing error charged to Memphis third baseman Juan Yepez. Lewin Díaz knocked a single to right. Burdick went to third on the play but was able to score as Nootbaar's throw hit off Yepez and went into the stands. Díaz advanced to third on the error and scored on a single by Lorenzo Quintana to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-1 advantage.

Two more runs were added for Jacksonville in the top of the fourth. With two quick outs, González doubled and scored on a two-run home run by Burdick to give Jacksonville a 5-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Jumbo Shrimp tallied their fourth consecutive inning scoring at least one run. Quintana led off with a double and scored on a JJ Bleday double to increase the lead to 6-2. After a groundout that put him on third, Bleday scored on a sac fly by Dunand for the 7-2 advantage.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will turn to LHP Matthew Kent (1-1, 4.35) and the Redbirds will counter with RHP Angel Rondon (1-0, 2.84)

Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

