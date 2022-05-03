Saints Can't Dig out of Early Hole, Drop Fourth Straight 7-3 to I-Cubs
May 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints Triple-A franchise is barely more than a season old, but they did something on Tuesday they had yet to do. After giving up seven runs in the first three innings and losing 7-3 to the Iowa Cubs, the Saints lost for the fourth consecutive time at home, the longest losing streak in franchise history. The Saints are now 12-11 on the season.
Devin Smeltzer has been one of the best starters for the Saints this season, but the lowest scoring team in the International League got to him early. Three consecutive singles to start the game loaded the bases. Brennen Davis' sacrifice fly gave the I-Cubs a 1-0 lead. Nelson Maldanado doubled home a pair increasing the lead to 3-0. Two batters later Greg Deichmann made it 4-0 with an RBI single to center.
The Saints grabbed a run back in the first as Jake Cave led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on a two-out double by Curtis Terry making it 4-1.
The I-Cubs plated two more in the second as Trent Giambrone led off with an infield single to short. He stole second and scored on a single by Dixon Machado increasing the lead to 5-1. Ildemaro Vargas followed with a double that sent Machado to third, who then scored when Alex Kirilloff misplayed the ball in left making it 6-1. Smeltzer lasted just 2.0 innings allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out two.
The Saints tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning when José Godoy reached on a one out single to center. He moved to second on a passed ball and took third on a wild pitch. Elliot Soto knocked him home with a single to right getting the Saints to within 6-2.
In the third, the I-Cubs continued their string of scoring as Narciso Crook led off with a walk. He stole second and advanced to third on a ground out. Two batters later Machado made it 7-2 with an RBI single to right.
Kirilloff knocked in his first run during his rehab stint in the fifth as Royce Lewis walked with one out. He stole second and scored on Kirilloff's single putting the Saints down four at 7-3.
The Saints bullpen was spectacular as Jake Petricka, Ian Hamilton, Tyler Bashlor, and Yennier Cano allowed just one run, by Petricka, on three hits while fanning seven over the final 7.0 innings.
The same two teams meet in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ronny Henriquez (0-1, 13.50) while the I-Cubs are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
