Dorrian, Neustrom Lead Norfolk Offense in Win
May 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NASHVILLE, Tn., --- The Norfolk Tides (13-12) beat the Nashville Sounds (16-8), 7-4, on Tuesday night. It was the first game ever between the two teams.
The Tides scored first in the second inning on two RBI singles. Patrick Dorrian hit the first one, followed right by Ryan McKenna in his first game with Norfolk this season. Nashville did respond though, scoring one run in the bottom half of the second and three runs in the the third, going up 4-2.
Norfolk cut the lead in the sixth when Robert Neustrom hit an RBI single, putting the game at 4-3, Nashville. The hit extended Neustrom's hitting streak to eight games.
The comeback was completed for the Tides in the eighth inning. Rylan Bannon tied the game in the eighth when he knocked an RBI single to right. Three batters latter, Dorrian hit the go-ahead RBI single to make the game, 5-4.
A couple more insurance runs were scored by Norfolk in the ninth. Neustrom recorded his third hit of the game with an RBI double. Bannon hit his second RBI single to sink the dagger for the Tides, as they won 7-4.
Cole Uvila entered to pitch for the Tides in the top of the ninth and earned his third save of the season, which leads Norfolk. Tomorrow, the Tides will have RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 12.86) on the mound, while Nashville will throw LHP Tucker Davidson (1-1, 2.11). First Pitch at 7:35 p.m. ET.
POSTGAME NOTES
LEAGUE LEADER IN HIT-BY-PITCH: Jahmai Jones was hit by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday night, his fifth of the season...he entered the night tied for the International League lead...Norfolk also entered the night tied for second in hit-by-pitches at 18 with Columbus and trail Buffalo (19), but tge Tides totaled three tonight.
NEUS-BOMB: The longest active hitting streak for the Tides is held by Robert Neustrom, who's hit safely in eight straight games...tonight, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI...since April 24, he's hitting .452 (14-for-31) with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, two walks and four stolen bases.
SPEEDY MARTIN: In the second inning, Richie Martin stole second and third base...it marked his first multi-stolen base game this season and has totaled four so far...he had just one multi-stolen base game last season with FCL Orioles Orange on July 26 at FCL Pirates Black on a rehab assignment.
PATS FOR PATRICK: On top of the game-winning RBI, Patrick Dorrian recorded three hits tonight, his first such effort of the season...he had four three-hit games last season, with the latest coming on August 26 with Bowie vs. Erie...Dorrian has a base hit in six of his last nine games, hitting .321 (9-for-28) with two doubles, three RBI and four walks
