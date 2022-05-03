Five Wins in a Row for Lehigh Valley

(Syracuse, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-11) have won their fifth straight game as they defeated the Syracuse Mets (8-16) 6-3 on Tuesday night. The 'Pigs recorded ten hits and saw every IronPigs hitter reach base throughout the game.

Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead against Thomas Szapucki (0-2) in the top of the second inning. Dustin Peterson scored on a ground ball double play hit by Yairo Munoz. Lehigh Valley extended their lead to 3-0 against Szapucki and the Mets in the top of the third inning. John Andreoli hit an RBI double that scored Edgar Cabral and Darick Hall hit an RBI single that scored Andreoli.

The 'Pigs took a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning when Donny Sands scored on a balk by Eric Orze. Nick Plummer finally put the Mets on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning when he hit a two-run home run against Jeff Singer.

Two more runs scored for the IronPigs in the top of the eighth inning against Jake Reed. Drew Maggi hit an RBI single that scored Jorge Bonifacio. Munoz then scored on a throwing error by Plummer. The 'Pigs took a 6-2 lead. Carlos Cortes hit a sacrifice fly against Connor Brogdon in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Mets their third and final run of the game.

Joe Gatto (3-0) earned the win for Lehigh Valley. He pitched two scoreless innings of relief and recorded two strikeouts.

The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Wednesday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

