Iowa Scores Early and Often for Series Lead

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (12-12) jumped on the St. Paul Saints (12-11), recording 10 hits through the first four innings to take the first game of the series by a score of 7-3.

Iowa exploded early, scoring all seven of their runs through the first three innings. They got four in the first thanks to a sacrifice fly followed by a two-RBI double from Nelson Maldonado and an RBI single from Greg Deichmann.

St. Paul got a run back in the home half of the first on an RBI double of their own, but Iowa padded their lead in the second. Dixon Machado hit an RBI single followed by a double from Ildemaro Vargas to go up 6-1.

The Saints again fought back with a run in the second inning, but Machado gave Iowa their five-run lead back on another RBI single in the top of the third. The scoring would calm down from there, as Caleb Kilian settled in.

The righty threw four innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four. He was relieved by Stephen Gonsalves, who walked two batters and allowed two hits in the fifth, including an RBI single from rehabber Alex Kirilloff.

Aneuris Rosario and Ben Leeper would each toss two scoreless frames, combining to allow two hits while striking out two. The two recorded the final 12 outs necessary to complete the series-opening victory for the I-Cubs, beating the Saints by a final score of 7-3, Tuesday at CHS Field.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Nelson Maldonado recorded the first multi-hit game of his Triple-A career, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in. The first basemen is hitting .250 (5-for-20) over his first five games with Iowa.

- Dixon Machado raised his batting average to .299 on the season, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs driven in out of the leadoff spot for Iowa. It marked his second three-hit game and sixth multi-hit game of the year, tied for the team lead.

- With their four-run first inning, Iowa scored 36% (4-of-11) of the total runs they have scored in any first inning this year in tonight's game.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow, with a 6:37 pm first pitch. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

