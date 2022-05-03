Wings Blank RailRiders, 2-0, Tuesday.
May 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Five different Red Wings pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout over the Scranton/WB RailRiders Tuesday night in the series opener at Frontier Field. The game was played in a speedy two hours and three minutes.
The Red Wings (14-11) offense came courtesy of a solo-home run from Nick Banks in the fourth and an RBI double from Joey Meneses in the first.
Jefry Rodriguez got the ball for the Wings and went the first 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. The righty threw 53 pitches Tuesday - 43 of them strikes.
Francisco Perez came on to finish the sixth before Tyler Clippard, Jordan Weems, and Carl Edwards Jr. finished the deal tossing an inning a piece. Edwards Jr., who received his 2021 World Series World ring pregame, earned the save.
Luis Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double in the win.
The Wings will send RHP Jackson Tetreault to the mound tomorrow and will oppose Scranton/WB's RHP Luis Gil in the 11:05 am matchup.
