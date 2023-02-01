Trenton Bliss Named ECHL Rookie of the Month

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Trenton Bliss has been named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Bliss picked up 18 points (7G, 11A) to lead all rookies in scoring in the month of January and helped lead the Walleye to a 10-3-0 record. He picked up at least one point in twelve of Toledo's thirteen contests. The 24-year-old picked up the overtime game-winning goal in Toledo's 2-1 road win at Cincinnati on January 11. His month featured five multiple point efforts including a three-point night (1G, 2A) on January 7 at Fort Wayne.

For his season, Bliss has 26 points (11G, 15A) in just 24 games played with the Walleye, while adding another goal and an assist in 13 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL. The Appleton, Wisconsin native made his pro-debut at the end of last season, appearing in three games for the Griffins with no points. From 2018 to 2022, he played his college hockey with Michigan Tech, appearing in 138 games. Bliss produced 107 points (42G, 65A) for the Huskies.

