3 Exciting Games this Weekend - Headlined by Star Wars Night

February 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is excited to announce three action-packed games at the DCU Center this weekend against the South Carolina Stingrays. The weekend is headlined by Star Wars night on Sat., Feb. 4th.

The night is on pace for a sell out; fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of game day. More than 20 Star Wars characters will be in attendance from The 501st Legion, an international fan-based organization dedicated to wearing screen-accurate replicas of villains from the Star Wars Universe, such as Sith Lords, bounty hunters, and Stormtroopers.

BEST DRESSED CONTEST

The Railers will host a 'best-dressed' contest for fans wearing Star Wars costumes to the game. One lucky winner will receive a (4) pack of tickets, Railers HC prize pack, and will showcase their costume on the Railers HC Zamboni during the second intermission.

"Star Wars night is one of the most popular games of the season," Railers HC President, Stephanie Ramey said. "The more into the theme our fans get, the more fun it is. We look forward to playing hockey in front of a packed house of energetic fans."

Those in attendance will enjoy themed video and in-game activations, a preview of the trailer for the new season of The Mandalorian, and special green screen photo opportunities.

STAR WARS TICKET PACKAGE

The Railers are offering a Star Wars ticket package; receive a lightsword & ticket for only $25. A minimum purchase of two tickets is required.

2-3-4-5 FRIDAY

On Fri, Feb. 3rd, fans can enjoy live music from Steppin' Up, along with discounted concessions and $5 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge. Friday night Railers tickets are available for $15. Secure your seats!

SUNDAY GAME: TRAX CELEBRATES 7th BIRTHDAY

The ECHL's favorite puppy will celebrate his seventh birthday at the 3:05pm game on Sun., Feb 5th. The afternoon will include visits from local mascots including, Smiley Ball and Woofster, Jake the Lion, Arthur the Pirate, Scratch and Finz. The team's youngest fans can look forward to birthday themed hats and noisemakers and a special Happy Birthday Intermission sing-a-long when TRAX is presented with his birthday pie, courtesy of Table Talk Pies.

