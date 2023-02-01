Solar Bears Open Registration for Player for a Day Presented by Dano's Tequila
February 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. -Enter to win a one-of-a-kind experience as a Solar Bears Player for a Day*, presented by Dano's Tequila!
Prize includes:
ECHL player salary for one (1) day
Practice with the team
Two (2) Tickets to a Solar Bears home game during the 2022-23 season
Watch warm-ups from the player bench
In-Game Recognition
Custom Solar Bears Jersey
Dano's Gift Bag
* Must be 21 to enter
OFFICIAL ABBREVIATED RULES
Player for a Day Sweepstakes Presented by Dano's Dangerous Tequila
Honorary Player for a Day Sweepstakes Presented by Dano's Dangerous Tequila operated by Dano's Dangerous Tequila, Inc., and Orlando Solar Bears, LLC. No purchase necessary. Promotion begins on February 1, 2023 and ends on March 17, 2023. Offer is open to legal residents of Florida; entrant must be 21 years or older. Void where prohibited. For Full Rules and to Enter, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2023
- Solar Bears Open Registration for Player for a Day Presented by Dano's Tequila - Orlando Solar Bears
- Affiliate Report: February 1, 2023 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Looking for a Fourth Straight Win vs. the Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Toledo's Bliss Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Trenton Bliss Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Open Registration for Player for a Day Presented by Dano's Tequila
- Details Unveiled for Saturday's Guinness World Record Attempt
- Joe Carroll Returns to Solar Bears
- Solar Bears, Amway Center Set to Host Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update