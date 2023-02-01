Solar Bears Open Registration for Player for a Day Presented by Dano's Tequila

February 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. -Enter to win a one-of-a-kind experience as a Solar Bears Player for a Day*, presented by Dano's Tequila!

Prize includes:

ECHL player salary for one (1) day

Practice with the team

Two (2) Tickets to a Solar Bears home game during the 2022-23 season

Watch warm-ups from the player bench

In-Game Recognition

Custom Solar Bears Jersey

Dano's Gift Bag

* Must be 21 to enter

OFFICIAL ABBREVIATED RULES

Player for a Day Sweepstakes Presented by Dano's Dangerous Tequila

Honorary Player for a Day Sweepstakes Presented by Dano's Dangerous Tequila operated by Dano's Dangerous Tequila, Inc., and Orlando Solar Bears, LLC. No purchase necessary. Promotion begins on February 1, 2023 and ends on March 17, 2023. Offer is open to legal residents of Florida; entrant must be 21 years or older. Void where prohibited. For Full Rules and to Enter, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

