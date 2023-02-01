Thunder Returns Home for Two Big Promotions
February 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home this weekend to host the Rapid City Rush for a pair of games to go along with exciting promotional nights.
Join us this Saturday at 7:05 p.m. for our first-ever Nickelodeon Blue's Clues and You Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. The team will be wearing a special Blue's Clues and You uniform that will be auctioned off on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. Come bring the kids and meet Blue on the concourse and get your picture taken.
Participate in our first-ever Blue's Clues and You Scavenger Hunt on the concourse . Anyone wanting to join in the fun will start at Fan Relations by section 120. Scan the QR code to get hunting and find each clue around the concourse. Every person who finishes will receive two tickets to a future Thunder home game this season and a chance to win a full team-signed Blue's Clues and You uniform and a player meet-and-greet at a future game. Use the code BLUEKS to get a special ticket discount.
Sunday, February 5 is the return of Faith and Family Night, presented by Ozark Christian College, Wen Health and Wellness and The Law Office of David L. Miller, with a special start time of 2:05 p.m. Stay after the game for a postgame show with Illusionist Jared Hall. He sent a special message to all the fans.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online HERE, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.
