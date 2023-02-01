Solar Bears Trade Defenseman Clark Hiebert to Reading

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today they have traded rookie defenseman Clark Hiebert to the Reading Royals for future considerations.

Hiebert, 21, appeared in seven games this season for the Solar Bears and 11 games for the Fort Wayne Komets, scoring six points (1g-5a). The 6-foot-5, 205-pound native of Oakville, Ontario was acquired in a trade by the Solar Bears from Norfolk on January 5.

Prior to his professional career, Hiebert played 111 games in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) for the Milton Ice Hawks and Burlington Cougars from 2016-2019, scoring 45 points (4g-41a). Hiebert made the jump to Major Junior for the 2019-20 season, playing for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Hiebert appeared in 38 OHL games, scoring eight points (2g-6a). Hiebert finished his junior career in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), having a breakout season for the Victoria Grizzles, leading all BCHL defenseman in assists and points. In 48 games, Hiebert had 56 points (8g-48a) earning him BCHL First Team All-Star honors.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, February 4, the Solar Bears welcome the Florida Everblades for Tie Dye Night at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

