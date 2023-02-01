Lions Looking for a Fourth Straight Win vs. the Admirals

The Lions begin a three-game series against the Admirals tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Norfolk, Virginia. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. defeated Norfolk in their first three encounters earlier this season, so Trois-Rivières will be looking to extend that streak and pick up some much needed points. The Lions will have offensive reinforcements at the ready as the AHL's Laval Rocket have returned forwards Anthony Beauregard, Ryan Francis and Riley McKay. Beauregard was the Lions' leading scorer before joining the Rocket in December.

Players to watch

Lions' forward Colin Bilek recorded his first professional hat trick Sunday afternoon against the Adirondack Thunder. He has 12-9-21 totals after 34 games this season.

Norfolk defenceman Billy Constantinou is enjoying a terrific season, accumulating 18 points in 21 games.

