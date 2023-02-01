Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Max Balinson from Fort Wayne
February 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Hockey Club has acquired defenseman Max Balinson from the Fort Wayne Komets.
Balinson, 26, has appeared in 34 ECHL games since his professional career began in 2021. In that time with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Reading Royals, and the Fort Wayne Komets, Balinson has scored nine points (4g-5a) and registered 16 penalties minutes.
Prior to his professional career, the Ancaster, Ontario native played three seasons in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) for his hometown Ancaster Avalanche from 2013-2016, scoring 90 points (29g-61a) in 131 games. During the 2016-17 season, Balinson played for the Burlington Cougars of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) scoring 48 points (13g-35a) in 46 games and added six points (3g-3a) in nine playoff games. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman played his college hockey at Arizona State University (2017-2020) and Long Island University (2020-2022). In total, Balinson played in 69 collegiate games, scoring 26 points (8g-18a) and registering 33 penalty minutes.
NEXT GAME: Saturday, February 4, the Solar Bears welcome the Florida Everblades for Tie Dye Night at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.
