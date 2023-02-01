Idaho's Poirier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Remi Poirier of the Idaho Steelheads has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January. It is the second consecutive month Poirier has received the honor, marking the first time a goaltender has repeated as the monthly recipient since South Carolina's Jeff Jakaitis in February and March 2015.

Poirier went 6-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947 in six appearances in January.

The 21-year-old allowed two goals or less in two goals or less in five of his six appearances while making 26 or more saves three times. He turned aside 22 shots in a 4-0 win against Utah on Jan. 14 for his second shutout of the season, and ended the month allowing three goals in his final four appearances. Poirier has won 11 consecutive decisions, which is tied for the sixth longest winning streak by a goaltender in ECHL history.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Poirier is 15-1-1 in 17 appearances this season and leads the ECHL with a 1.69 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage, while his two shutouts are tied for second. He also has appeared in one American Hockey League game with Texas, where he stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced.

Prior to turning pro, Poirier saw action in 125 career games with Gatineau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he was 62-46-11 with seven shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902.

Runners-Up: Michael DiPietro, Maine (5-0-0, 1.80 GAA, .937 save pct.) and John Lethemon, Toledo (5-0-0, 1.54 GAA, .942 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Zach Driscoll (Indy), Dryden McKay (Newfoundland), Trent Miner (Utah), Bailey Brkin (Wheeling) and Strauss Mann (Wichita).

