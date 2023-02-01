ECHL Transactions - February 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 1, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Connor Graham, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Cory Dennis, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Allen:

Add Hank Crone, F returned from loan to Ontario

Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Matej Pekar, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve

Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve

Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Serron Noel, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

Delete Lukas Kaelble, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Max Balinson, D traded to Orlando

Indy:

Add Jared Thomas, F signed contract, added to active roster

Iowa:

Add Jordan Martin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cole Stallard, F traded to Savannah

Orlando:

Add Joe Carroll, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

Delete Clark Hiebert, D traded to Reading

Rapid City:

Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve

Add Brett Gravelle, F activated from reserve

Delete Rory Kerins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Reading:

Add Brett Boeing, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Savannah:

Add Patrick Guay, F assigned by Henderson

Add Daniel D'Amato, F assigned by Henderson

Delete Darion Hanson, G traded to Iowa

Trois-Rivières:

Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Delete William Leblanc, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Christian Simeone, F activated from reserve

Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve

