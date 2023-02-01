ECHL Transactions - February 1
February 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 1, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Connor Graham, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Cory Dennis, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Allen:
Add Hank Crone, F returned from loan to Ontario
Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Matej Pekar, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve
Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve
Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Serron Noel, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
Delete Lukas Kaelble, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Max Balinson, D traded to Orlando
Indy:
Add Jared Thomas, F signed contract, added to active roster
Iowa:
Add Jordan Martin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cole Stallard, F traded to Savannah
Orlando:
Add Joe Carroll, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve
Delete Clark Hiebert, D traded to Reading
Rapid City:
Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve
Add Brett Gravelle, F activated from reserve
Delete Rory Kerins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Reading:
Add Brett Boeing, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Savannah:
Add Patrick Guay, F assigned by Henderson
Add Daniel D'Amato, F assigned by Henderson
Delete Darion Hanson, G traded to Iowa
Trois-Rivières:
Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Delete William Leblanc, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Christian Simeone, F activated from reserve
Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - February 1 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Max Balinson from Fort Wayne - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Jared Thomas Returns to Indy - Indy Fuel
- 3 Exciting Games this Weekend - Headlined by Star Wars Night - Worcester Railers HC
- RUSH ROSTER UPDATE: Rory Kerins Placed on Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Hargrove Named ECHL Player of the Month - Allen Americans
- Allen's Hargrove Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Allen for Wednesday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Adam Smith Departs Nailers for Czech Republic - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Trade Defenseman Clark Hiebert to Reading - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Idaho's Poirier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Rémi Poirier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Open Registration for Player for a Day Presented by Dano's Tequila - Orlando Solar Bears
- Affiliate Report: February 1, 2023 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Looking for a Fourth Straight Win vs. the Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Toledo's Bliss Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Trenton Bliss Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.