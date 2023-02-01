Forward Jared Thomas Returns to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed forward Jared Thomas for the 2022-23 season. He will join the team immediately.

Thomas' ECHL playing rights were traded to the Norfolk Admirals prior to the 2022-23 season to fulfill the future considerations portion of the trade for Chase Lang in 2021-22. His rights were then acquired by the Fort Wayne Komets and lastly the Reading Royals, who traded his rights back to Indy on January 31, 2023 in exchange for future considerations.

In 2021-22, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound center scored 56 points in 68 games with Indy. He led the team with 37 assists and was second in overall points. Of his 19 goals, six were on the power play and two were short-handed.

Thomas, 28, first joined the Fuel prior to the 2020-21 season. During that season, Thomas tallied 38 points in 59 games.

Prior to playing on the Fuel, Thomas played two seasons for the Tulsa Oilers where he collected 96 points in 101 games and tallied eight playoff points in the 2018-19 season for them.

Prior to turning pro, Thomas played four years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he appeared in 163 NCAA games, earning 21 goals, 39 assists and a plus-11 rating. During his senior season, Thomas tallied 11 goals and 15 assists, helping the team to an NCAA National Championship.

Thomas attended Hermantown High School, the same as current Fuel forward Nate Pionk. There, he led the team in points with 68 in 25 games during his senior season which is the third best season in program history.

Thomas on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to be back in Indy and playing hockey in front of the best fans in the league! I'm excited to join these guys and do what I can to help the team continue their success and push towards the playoffs!"

