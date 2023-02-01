Murray and Schachle Register Three Points, Admirals Win Thriller

The Norfolk Admirals took on the Trois-Rivieres Lions for the first time ever at Norfolk Scope on Wednesday night. The Lions defeated the Admirals in three-straight games back in November 2022. Blake Murray scored the opening goal on Wednesday night to give the Admirals a 1-0 edge. Tanner Schachle added his third goal as an Admiral to make it 2-0. The Lions would get a short-handed goal at the 15:39 mark to cut their deficit to one going into the first intermission. Two goals propelled the Lions to the lead, leaving the Admirals to play catch-up on home ice. Eric Cooley and Schachle would add red lights to regain the lead in the second period. In the third, Brett Stapley tied it up for Trois-Rivieres at the 2:11 mark of the period. Following a DJ King penalty, Darren McCormick scored his first Admirals goal and the third shorthanded goal of the season for Norfolk to make it 5-4. After the Lions tied it at five, Stepan Timofeyev scored a power-play marker in what was the eventual game-winning goal. Mathieu Roy added an empty-netter and the Admirals prevailed, 7-5.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

-Blake Murray: Wednesday night was the first three-point game on the season for Murray. The Ontario native has been an offensive spark plug for the Admirals since his return from Chicago.

-Tanner Schachle: Schachle was interested in the top-line left-wing position by Jeff Carr on Wednesday night he showed why he deserved the bump up. The Alaska native finished the night with three points, including two goals.

-Eric Cooley: Cooley has been on hot streak as of late for Norfolk and he continued his offensive success on Wednesday night. He has now registered a point in six of his last eight games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Admirals are back on home ice on Friday as they take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions for game two of their three game set. The first 500 fans will receive Admirals player trading cards, courtesy of Blue Ridge Bank. The puck drops at 7:05 PM and the doors will be open to the public at 6:05 PM.

