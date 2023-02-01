Americans Hargrove Named ECHL Player of the Month

Allen Americans forward Colton Hargrove

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans forward Colton Hargrove(Allen Americans)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with the ECHL are proud to announce that Americans forward Colton Hargrove has been named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month.

Colton Hargrove had 20 points during the month of January, scoring 12 goals with assists. He had three power play goals during that stretch, and two of his 12 goals were game winning goals.

The Dallas, Texas native signed with the Americans as a free agent this past summer. In 34 games this season with Allen, he has 36 points (17 goals and 19 assists).

Hargrove has the current longest point streak in the ECHL at 15 games. The former Boston Bruins draft pick played the last two seasons in Austria.

The Americans return to action tonight in Utah, as they open a big three-game series against the Grizzlies. The puck drops at 8:10 PM CST.

Americans Quotes:

Colton Hargrove: "Obviously it's an honor to be voted Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month. I'm very grateful, but the coaches and my teammates have put me in a place to be successful all season, and when your team is successful, everyone wins. Our team has come together over the last 10-15 games, and we've made a huge push to get back into this playoff race and we hope to continue to do so throughout the rest of the season until we solidify that spot in the postseason."

Chad Costello: "He is a great leader in our room, and he leads by example on the ice. Colton (Hargrove) is one of the top power forwards in this league."

