Cincinnati Drops 4-3 OT Game to Kansas City

February 1, 2023









Cincinnati, OH-Three different players registered goals for Cincinnati, but a late, game-tying power play goal from Kansas City was followed up with Pascal Laberge scoring 6:06 into overtime, lifting the Mavericks to a 4-3 win Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones now have 51 points through 40 games (22-11-5-2), while Kansas City is 18-16-5. The 'Clones will travel to Kansas City at the end of the regular season for games on April 14-15.

The first period featured goals early and late, beginning with Theo Calvas giving Kansas City the opening goal 2:12 into the contest, shooting it by Beck Warm on a wrist shot in the high slot. Matt Berry (9) found the back of the net before intermission, scoring his 100th ECHL goal with 29 seconds remaining. Berry took a breakaway and made two shots, both the initial and rebound chance, which were stopped by Shane Starrett. The veteran winger continued battling for the puck, staying in the zone and getting another chance on the right side of the ice that went through traffic to tie the game, 1-1.

A late goal in the first was followed by an early strike in the second, as Lincoln Griffin (15) jumped on the board 49 seconds into the period, shooting through the legs of Starrett to give the 'Clones a 2-1 edge. Cincinnati maintained the lead until Kansas City flipped the script, with Keeghan Howdashell scoring late in the second, tapping a rebound by Warm with just 1:09 remaining in the period.

Cincinnati got its power play working when on their fourth man advantage, Jalen Smereck (5) took a wrist shot from the left point that went over Starrett's shoulder, giving the Cyclones a 3-2 lead with 11:15 remaining in the third.

The Mavericks rallied late with a game-tying goal on their seventh power play, as Hugo Roy tucked it in from the left side of the goal with 2:24 remaining. In overtime, Laberge received an outlet pass from Tommy Muck for a breakaway in the final minute of three-on-three. The fifth-year pro used his backhand to elevate a puck by Warm for the 4-3 final.

Warm made 25 saves, while Starrett turned aside 38 Cyclones shots.

Cincinnati continues its February start at home with a Friday night matchup against the Indy Fuel.

