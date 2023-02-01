Toledo's Bliss Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

Toledo Walleye forward Trenton Bliss

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Toledo Walleye forward Trenton Bliss has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Bliss scored seven goals, added 11 assists and was a +10 in 13 games during the month, helping the Walleye to a 10-3-0 record in January.

Under contract to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Bliss tallied at least one point in 12 of his 13 games, including four multi-point games. He had three points (1g-2a) on Jan. 7 at Fort Wayne, and had three two-point games, including two goals on Jan. 28 against Kalamazoo.

The 24-year-old has 26 points (11g-15a) in 24 games with the Walleye this season and has added two points (1g-1a) in 13 AHL games with the Griffins.

Prior to turning pro, Bliss posted 107 points (42g-65a) in 138 career games at Michigan Tech University and 56 points (21g-35a) in 84 career games with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League.

Runners-Up: Hank Crone, Allen (10 gp, 6g, 9a, 15 pts.) and Max Newton, Reading (10 gp, 6g, 8a, 14 pts.).

Also Nominated: Chris Van Os-Shaw (Indy), Dryden McKay (Newfoundland), David Bunz (Wheeling) and Quinn Preston (Wichita).

