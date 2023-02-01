Allen's Hargrove Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month
February 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Colton Hargrove of the Allen Americans has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January.
Hargrove scored 12 goals and added eight assists for 20 points in 13 games during the month.
The 30-year-old tallied at least one point in each of his 13 games in January, and scored at least one goal in nine of this 13 games during the month. He had six multi-point games, including three points (2g-1a) on Jan. 13 at Wichita.
A native of Dallas, Texas, Hargrove has 36 points (17g-19a) in 34 games with the Americans this season.
Hargrove has recorded 113 points (51g-62a) in 259 career American Hockey League games with Providence and Texas and 69 points (23g-46a) in 92 career games in Austria with Bolzano HC and Szekeshfehervar Alba Volan HC.
Prior to turning pro, Hargrove posted 62 points (34g-28a) in 105 career games at Western Michigan University and had 65 points (29g-36a) in 110 career games with Fargo of the United States Hockey League.
Runners-Up: Joe Pendenza, Florida (13 gp, 8g, 13a, 21 pts.) and Alex Kile, Maine (14 gp, 9g, 8a, 17 pts.).
Also Nominated: Tanner Eberle (Greenville), Cameron Hillis (Indy), Hugo Roy (Kansas City), Zach Solow (Newfoundland), Charlie Gerard (Reading), Mitchell Heard (Toledo), Carter Johnson (Wheeling) and Brayden Watts (Wichita).
