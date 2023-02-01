Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CST

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the first of three games between the two teams this week. The Grizzlies have won two of the three meetings played so far in the season-series. Utah is tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. The Americans are two points behind.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 2/9/23 vs. Fort Wayne Komets, 7:05 PM

Finlay Lucky Seven: Liam Finlay netted his second hat trick of the season. last weekend. He had one earlier this year in Fort Wayne. He has a seven-game point streak (7 goals and 5 assists). He had an assist last Sunday in the Americans 7-3 loss to the Tulsa Oilers. He has two points or more in three of those seven games.

Perry sharp early on in his Allen return: Americans netminder Chase Perry has been solid since returning to the Americans. Perry is 5-1-1 in seven games with the club. He had a 37-save shutout in his last start last Saturday night in a 6-0 win over Tulsa.

Four Game Winning Streak halted: The Allen Americans saw their four-game winning streak come to an end last Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. The Americans have won seven of their last 10 games.

Within Reach: The Americans are just two points behind fourth place Utah and Kansas City for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. The Americans are also just four points behind third place Rapid City with two games in hand.

Closing in: The Americans have played the last 20 games against Mountain Division opponents. That trend continues tonight against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans are 12-8-0 in that 20-game stretch.

On Fire: Americans forward Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to a season-high 15 games. Hargrove had a goal and an assist with five shots on goal in the Americans loss in Tulsa on Sunday. He has 22 points over the 15-game stretch with 13 goals and 9 assists.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 8-8-1-0

Away: 10-13-0-0

Overall: 18-21-1-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (22) Jack Combs

Assists: (28) *Hank Crone and Jack Combs

Points: (50) Jack Combs

+/-: (+6) Xavier Bernard

PIM: (71) Michael Robideaux

*In the AHL

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 9-8-0-0

Away: 10-12-1-0

Overall: 19-20-1-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (12) Cameron Wright

Assists: (24) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (31) Cameron Wright and Andrew Nielsen

+/-: (+3) Zach Tsekos

PIM: (119) Andrew Nielsen

