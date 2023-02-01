Affiliate Report: February 1, 2023

LA KINGS

28-18-7 | 2nd in Pacific

Last week, the Los Angeles Kings opened the week's slate on the road in Philadelphia, taking on the Flyers on Tuesday. There were four combined goals in the opening period between the two teams, as Anze Kopitar netted both for Los Angeles. Samuel Fagemo lit the lamp with just over a minute remaining in the game to force overtime, where Los Angeles would go on to win 4-3 from the unassisted goal by Kevin Fiala.

On Friday night, Los Angeles would travel to Sunrise, FL to take on the Panthers. LA would jump out to an early three-goal lead but would give up two late-second period goals to cut the advantage to just one heading into the final twenty minutes. After an empty net goal by Los Angeles, Florida would still not go down without a fight, scoring with just 34 seconds remaining. The Kings would hold on and win by a score of 4-3 in their third road win in a row.

Continuing their long road trip, Los Angeles faced off against a hot Tampa Bay Lightning team on Saturday night at Amalie Arena. Tampa would score three goals in the first period and wouldn't look back. The Kings would fall 5-2 and see their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Last night, in the last game of the road trip, Los Angeles would take on one of the NHL's best in the Carolina Hurricanes. In a game where the Kings controlled for a majority of the contest, the Canes would storm back, scoring three goals in the final twenty minutes, to force overtime. Adrian Kempe's two goal night would not be enough in the 5-4 defeat to Carolina, as the Canes scored the winner late in OT.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Kings will have over a week off before heading back home to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins next Saturday. The Kings are currently second in the Pacific Division based on win percentage, trailing the Seattle Kraken, even though both teams have 63 points heading into the second half of the season.

Upcoming Games:

Sat. Feb. 11 - Pittsburgh (24-16-9) at LA (28-18-7)

Mon. Feb. 13 - Buffalo (26-19-4) at LA (28-18-7)

ONTARIO REIGN

23-16-1-1 | 5th in Pacific

RABBITS WITH THE REIGN: Alex Ierullo (F), Tyler Inamoto (D), Brett Kemp (F), Nikita Pavlychev (F)

The Ontario Reign opened last week's slate with back-to-back games in Calgary. This was the first of three games against the Wranglers during the week.

On Tuesday night, Martin Chromiak would extend his career-long point streak to eight games, however the Reign would fall to Calgary after a third period comeback attempt fell short. Cal Petersen recorded the loss, giving up four goals to a solid Wrangler offensive attack.

Just a day after falling to Calgary, Ontario would avenge their prior loss by winning in overtime by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night. The Reign scored twice in the final six minutes to force overtime. Lias Andersson netted his second goal of the night just 33 seconds into the extra period, lifting Ontario to victory over the Wranglers.

In an offensive explosion against the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night, Ontario would light the lamp six times in the first two periods. Lias Andersson and TJ Tynan each recorded four points in the 7-2 victory. Cal Petersen recorded 31 saves in the contest, earning the win on the road.

Heading back home on Sunday, Ontario faced off against Calgary for the third time in a week. Lias Andersson would extend his point streak to eight games in the losing effort, scoring the lone goal for the Reign in a quiet offensive night. Calgary would score two empty-net goals in the final minutes, giving them the 4-1 victory for their second win against Ontario in five days.

Last night, Ontario would start fast against the Colorado Eagles, scoring four goals in the opening period. Starting in net for his 100th AHL contest, Matthew Villalta stopped a season-high 43 shots to lead the Reign to victory on home ice.

Ontario will stay at home this weekend to take on the Tucson Roadrunners in a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. The Roadrunners enter the contests with a 20-20-4 record, just four points behind the Reign in the standings.

Upcoming Games:

Fri. Feb. 3 - Tucson (20-20-4-0) at Ontario (23-16-1-1)

Sat. Feb. 4 - Tucson (20-20-4-0) at Ontario (23-16-1-1)

