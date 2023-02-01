Iowa Acquires Goalie Hanson from Savannah for Forward Cole Stallard

February 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team has acquired goaltender Darion Hanson from Savannah in exchange for forward Cole Stallard.

Hanson, a rookie from East Bethel, MN, has played in 11 games this season and boasts a 3-5-0-0 record, 2.97 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. He has allowed three goals or fewer in nine appearances this campaign. He started the second game in Ghost Pirates history and made a career-best 46 saves (1 GA) in a 4-1 win at Atlanta.

The 6-foot-3, 181-lb., left-handed catcher skated at the University of Connecticut with current Heartlanders blueliner Ryan Wheeler and went 20-15-0 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. Before that, Hanson played three seasons at Union College from 2017-20. For his NCAA career, Hanson won 50 games (50-52-9), had a 2.45 goals-against average and boasted a .916 save percentage (8 shutouts).

Stallard is in his fourth professional season and skated in 91 games in his Iowa career over parts of two seasons (21g, 19a, 40 pts.).

Iowa visits Wheeling Friday at 6:10 p.m. and Saturday at 6:10 p.m. The Landers complete a three-in-three Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Fort Wayne.

Upcoming home games and ticket information

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

The Heartlanders are back at home Wed., Feb. 8 to play the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

Iowa starts a seven-game home stand on Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling. Feb. 17 - Feb. 19 is the start of Iowa's Cancer Awareness Series, honoring those that have fought, are currently fighting or have battled cancer. Specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the weekend and are available for purchase inclusive of a postgame meet-and-greet on the DASH App. The games against Wheeling are Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders continue the home stand Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vs. Indy for Iowa's Diversity Awareness Series, celebrating how sports bring us together. The Heartlanders will demonstrate their commitment to create and environment that fosters inclusion for all. Games take place Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Indy at 7:05 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

>

This email was sent to

why did I get this? unsubscribe from this list update subscription preferences

Iowa Heartlanders ECHL Hockey - 802 Quarry Rd - Coralville, IA 52241-2226 - USA

@media only screen and (max-width: 480px)

Iowa acquires goalie Hanson from Savannah for forward Cole Stallard

p

Hanson is a rookie from East Bethel, MN. Starred in NCAA for UConn and Union.

View this email in your browser

Iowa acquires goalie Hanson from Savannah in exchange for Stallard

For Immediate Release

Feb. 1, 2022

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team has acquired goaltender Darion Hanson from Savannah in exchange for forward Cole Stallard.

Hanson, a rookie from East Bethel, MN, has played in 11 games this season and boasts a 3-5-0-0 record, 2.97 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. He has allowed three goals or fewer in nine appearances this campaign. He started the second game in Ghost Pirates history and made a career-best 46 saves (1 GA) in a 4-1 win at Atlanta.

The 6-foot-3, 181-lb., left-handed catcher skated at the University of Connecticut with current Heartlanders blueliner Ryan Wheeler and went 20-15-0 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. Before that, Hanson played three seasons at Union College from 2017-20. For his NCAA career, Hanson won 50 games (50-52-9), had a 2.45 goals-against average and boasted a .916 save percentage (8 shutouts).

Stallard is in his fourth professional season and skated in 91 games in his Iowa career over parts of two seasons (21g, 19a, 40 pts.).

Iowa visits Wheeling Friday at 6:10 p.m. and Saturday at 6:10 p.m. The Landers complete a three-in-three Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Fort Wayne.

Upcoming home games and ticket information

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

The Heartlanders are back at home Wed., Feb. 8 to play the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

Iowa starts a seven-game home stand on Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling. Feb. 17 - Feb. 19 is the start of Iowa's Cancer Awareness Series, honoring those that have fought, are currently fighting or have battled cancer. Specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the weekend and are available for purchase inclusive of a postgame meet-and-greet on the DASH App. The games against Wheeling are Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders continue the home stand Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vs. Indy for Iowa's Diversity Awareness Series, celebrating how sports bring us together. The Heartlanders will demonstrate their commitment to create and environment that fosters inclusion for all. Games take place Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Indy at 7:05 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

This email was sent to

why did I get this? unsubscribe from this list update subscription preferences

Iowa Heartlanders ECHL Hockey - 802 Quarry Rd - Coralville, IA 52241-2226 - USA

@media only screen and (max-width: 480px)

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

Hanson is a rookie from East Bethel, MN. Starred in NCAA for UConn and Union.

View this email in your browser

** Iowa acquires goalie Hanson from Savannah in exchange for Stallard -------------------

For Immediate Release Feb. 1, 2022

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team has acquired goaltender Darion Hanson from Savannah in exchange for forward Cole Stallard.

Hanson, a rookie from East Bethel, MN, has played in 11 games this season and boasts a 3-5-0-0 record, 2.97 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. He has allowed three goals or fewer in nine appearances this campaign. He started the second game in Ghost Pirates history and made a career-best 46 saves (1 GA) in a 4-1 win at Atlanta.

The 6-foot-3, 181-lb., left-handed catcher skated at the University of Connecticut with current Heartlanders blueliner Ryan Wheeler and went 20-15-0 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. Before that, Hanson played three seasons at Union College from 2017-20. For his NCAA career, Hanson won 50 games (50-52-9), had a 2.45 goals-against average and boasted a .916 save percentage (8 shutouts).

Stallard is in his fourth professional season and skated in 91 games in his Iowa career over parts of two seasons (21g, 19a, 40 pts.).

Iowa visits Wheeling Friday at 6:10 p.m. and Saturday at 6:10 p.m. The Landers complete a three-in-three Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Fort Wayne.

Upcoming home games and ticket information View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions .

The Heartlanders are back at home Wed., Feb. 8 to play the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

Iowa starts a seven-game home stand on Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling. Feb. 17 - Feb. 19 is the start of Iowa's Cancer Awareness Series, honoring those that have fought, are currently fighting or have battled cancer. Specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the weekend and are available for purchase inclusive of a postgame meet-and-greet on the DASH App. The games against Wheeling are Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders continue the home stand Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vs. Indy for Iowa's Diversity Awareness Series, celebrating how sports bring us together. The Heartlanders will demonstrate their commitment to create and environment that fosters inclusion for all. Games take place Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Indy at 7:05 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

============================================================ ** Twitter ** Facebook ** Website (iowaheartlanders.com) ** Instagram

This email was sent to (mailto:) why did I get this? unsubscribe from this list update subscription preferences Iowa Heartlanders ECHL Hockey . 802 Quarry Rd . Coralville, IA 52241-2226 . USA

*** Part 2 - ASCII

96 Iowa acquires goalie Hanson from Savannah for forward Cole Stallard

p

Hanson is a rookie from East Bethel, MN. Starred in NCAA for UConn and Union.>

View this email in your browser

Iowa acquires goalie Hanson from Savannah in exchange for Stallard

For Immediate Release

Feb. 1, 2022

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team has acquired goaltender Darion Hanson from Savannah in exchange for forward Cole Stallard.

Hanson, a rookie from East Bethel, MN, has played in 11 games this season and boasts a 3-5-0-0 record, 2.97 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. He has allowed three goals or fewer in nine appearances this campaign. He started the second game in Ghost Pirates history and made a career-best 46 saves (1 GA) in a 4-1 win at Atlanta.

The 6-foot-3, 181-lb., left-handed catcher skated at the University of Connecticut with current Heartlanders blueliner Ryan Wheeler and went 20-15-0 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. Before that, Hanson played three seasons at Union College from 2017-20. For his NCAA career, Hanson won 50 games (50-52-9), had a 2.45 goals-against average and boasted a .916 save percentage (8 shutouts).

Stallard is in his fourth professional season and skated in 91 games in his Iowa career over parts of two seasons (21g, 19a, 40 pts.).

Iowa visits Wheeling Friday at 6:10 p.m. and Saturday at 6:10 p.m. The Landers complete a three-in-three Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Fort Wayne.

Upcoming home games and ticket information

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

The Heartlanders are back at home Wed., Feb. 8 to play the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

Iowa starts a seven-game home stand on Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling. Feb. 17 - Feb. 19 is the start of Iowa's Cancer Awareness Series, honoring those that have fought, are currently fighting or have battled cancer. Specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the weekend and are available for purchase inclusive of a postgame meet-and-greet on the DASH App. The games against Wheeling are Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders continue the home stand Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vs. Indy for Iowa's Diversity Awareness Series, celebrating how sports bring us together. The Heartlanders will demonstrate their commitment to create and environment that fosters inclusion for all. Games take place Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Indy at 7:05 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.