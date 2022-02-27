Toronto Marlies Host Amerks in Second Half of Home-And-Home

The Toronto Marlies host the Rochester Americans on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The two teams are finishing out the second half of a weekend home-and-home series. Toronto blanked Rochester on Saturday afternoon 4-0.

The Marlies are 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games, while the Amerks' are 3-5-1-1. Rochester will be playing their third game in as many days on Sunday afternoon, having played the Marlies on Saturday, and Syracuse on Friday night.

A player to watch on the Marlies is Alex Steeves. The rookie has points (3-4-7) in four consecutive games and is currently third in team scoring with 31 points overall this season. Joey Anderson also has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in his last seven games. He recorded his fifth three-point game of the season in Saturday's matchup. On the Amerks' side, rookie JJ Peterka leads the team in points with 42 so far this season.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

